UBS Group Lowers Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) to Sell

UBS Group downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.63.

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 249,530 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

