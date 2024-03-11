UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 311,350 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in UDR by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,428,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of UDR by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of UDR by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of UDR by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

UDR Price Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $38.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $44.02.

UDR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

Insider Activity at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.