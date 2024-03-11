UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of UGI worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $203,745,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of UGI by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,904,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,713 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $58,631,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $25.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $37.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. UGI’s payout ratio is -68.18%.

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

