US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) EVP David A. Rickard Sells 50,000 Shares

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD stock opened at $52.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $54.48.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). US Foods had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 110.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,879,000 after buying an additional 9,471,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,220,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,711,000 after buying an additional 4,569,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 75.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,756,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,642,000 after buying an additional 2,481,753 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 15.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,055,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,554,000 after buying an additional 2,435,092 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $108,316,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on US Foods

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

