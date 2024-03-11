Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,949 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.58% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $418,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $120,000. Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $277,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after purchasing an additional 280,071 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $268.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.42. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.01.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

