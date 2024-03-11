Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 194.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period.

Shares of VO opened at $244.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $246.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

