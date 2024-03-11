Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 20,400.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $49,000.

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $233.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $173.49 and a 1-year high of $235.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.9112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

