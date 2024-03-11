Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,428 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.37% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $87,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

VBR stock opened at $185.61 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $187.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

