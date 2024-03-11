Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.25% of Veeva Systems worth $83,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $227.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $233.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.95.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $837,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,568.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $8,327,483. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

