Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ventas by 86.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $44.42 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.82, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

VTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

