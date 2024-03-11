Verdad Advisers LP Has $422,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Verdad Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $2,001,000. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $175.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $180.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.62. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

