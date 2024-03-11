Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann Sells 20,113 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 20,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $606,205.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,107,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,387,856.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 10,589 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $317,775.89.

On Monday, March 4th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 173,391 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $5,260,682.94.

On Friday, March 1st, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 26,609 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $894,594.58.

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $29.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VERX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Vertex during the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vertex by 124.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vertex during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

