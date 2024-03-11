Virginia National Bankshares Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:VABK)

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Down 2.8 %

Virginia National Bankshares stock opened at $29.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $157.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.37. Virginia National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 24.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virginia National Bankshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Gregory L. Wells acquired 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.66 per share, with a total value of $26,990.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $418,947.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

Featured Stories

