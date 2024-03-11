Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Virginia National Bankshares Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ VABK opened at $29.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97. The company has a market cap of $157.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.37. Virginia National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Get Virginia National Bankshares alerts:

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 24.35%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

In other Virginia National Bankshares news, Director Gregory L. Wells bought 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,990.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,947.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VABK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 566.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 209,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 52,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 229.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 36,762 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 326.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.