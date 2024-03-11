Virginia National Bankshares Co. (VABK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VABK opened at $29.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.97. Virginia National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virginia National Bankshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

In other news, Director Gregory L. Wells purchased 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.66 per share, with a total value of $26,990.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,947.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VABK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 86.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 189.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

