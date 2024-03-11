W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.26% of W.W. Grainger worth $432,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $886.11.

Shares of GWW opened at $970.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $908.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $805.82. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $625.97 and a 12-month high of $999.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

