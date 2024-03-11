WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,314 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.19% of WaFd worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in WaFd by 12.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in WaFd by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in WaFd by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WaFd by 1.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its holdings in WaFd by 6.7% in the third quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 8,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WaFd alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WAFD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

WaFd Stock Down 0.2 %

WaFd stock opened at $28.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. WaFd, Inc has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $35.02.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. WaFd had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

WaFd Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

WaFd Company Profile

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.