Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Sells $336,334.68 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 28,311 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $336,334.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,195.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Abraham Gilboa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Warby Parker alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $635,193.00.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $161.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Warby Parker

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 1,434.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 137,633.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.