Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Sells $103,451.04 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $103,451.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,315.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Steven Clive Miller sold 10,875 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $132,892.50.

On Monday, December 11th, Steven Clive Miller sold 21,550 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $246,101.00.

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $12.15 on Monday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $161.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 137,633.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth $88,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRBY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

