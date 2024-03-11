Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

