Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,656,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,692,000 after acquiring an additional 42,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,907,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WCN opened at $166.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.80. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $171.49.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.