West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.11% of West Fraser Timber worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 12,087.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 144,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,417,000 after acquiring an additional 143,231 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the period. KGH Ltd lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 63.7% during the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 321,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter worth about $79,179,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 79.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 35,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

WFG opened at $81.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 1.14.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is -41.86%.

WFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $100.00 price objective on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

