Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,380,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 38,015 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $302,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 11.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 10,083,373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,281,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,651 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 19.1% during the third quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 43,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

AMZN stock opened at $175.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $180.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.55 and its 200-day moving average is $147.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

