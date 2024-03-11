Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 99.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,516 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of Weyerhaeuser worth $31,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1,012.3% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 182,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 165,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,879,000 after buying an additional 58,688 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,322,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,214. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:WY opened at $34.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.