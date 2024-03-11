Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 310,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 202,539 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,411,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,849,000 after acquiring an additional 527,358 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,171,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,623,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,918,000 after purchasing an additional 152,826 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Securities downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $44.71 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

