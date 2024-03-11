Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $273.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.