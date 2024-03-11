Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) SVP Marisa Carona Sells 2,586 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WING opened at $353.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.89 and a 200-day moving average of $236.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.63, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $375.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,093,000 after purchasing an additional 531,880 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,571,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after purchasing an additional 422,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,899,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WING has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $263.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.11.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

