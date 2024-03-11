Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter worth $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

WIX opened at $139.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.62. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $143.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

