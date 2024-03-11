WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in WNS by 83.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of WNS stock opened at $58.78 on Monday. WNS has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

