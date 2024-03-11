Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.01% of Wolverine World Wide worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,815,000 after buying an additional 381,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,057,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,085,000 after acquiring an additional 211,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of WWW opened at $10.00 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $797.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.