Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $76.08 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

