Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

XEL stock opened at $51.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.10. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,989,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,890,000 after buying an additional 7,926,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,000,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,559,000 after buying an additional 362,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,836,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,325,000 after buying an additional 172,477 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,435 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,477,000 after purchasing an additional 419,776 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

