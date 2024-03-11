Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XHR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

XHR opened at $15.47 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 235.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $18,408,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,258 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,177,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after purchasing an additional 993,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 828,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Featured Stories

