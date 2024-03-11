Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) EVP Sherrington Robin Sells 7,137 Shares of Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $330,300.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at $388,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $46.24 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,007,000 after buying an additional 766,666 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,760,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,293,000 after buying an additional 105,928 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,162,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,732,000 after buying an additional 2,434,546 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,350,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,681,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,512,000 after purchasing an additional 406,563 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
