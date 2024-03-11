Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) EVP Sherrington Robin Sells 7,137 Shares of Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $330,300.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at $388,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $46.24 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on XENE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,007,000 after buying an additional 766,666 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,760,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,293,000 after buying an additional 105,928 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,162,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,732,000 after buying an additional 2,434,546 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,350,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,681,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,512,000 after purchasing an additional 406,563 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.