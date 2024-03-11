Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Stock Position Reduced by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $66.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.43 and a beta of 1.20. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $78.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $288,967.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,131.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

