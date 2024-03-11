Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of Z opened at $57.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.13. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at $320,411.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $857,010.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,301.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,257 shares of company stock worth $9,005,406. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after buying an additional 2,312,241 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 35.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 261,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 68,357 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 148.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 326,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,062,000 after buying an additional 195,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

