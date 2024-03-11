Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 322.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 114,377 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Zillow Group worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $612,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $421,196.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,257 shares of company stock worth $9,005,406. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group stock opened at $56.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.74. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.57 and a beta of 1.85.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZG shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

