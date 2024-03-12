11,080 Shares in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in National Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23.

National Bank Announces Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.96 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBHC. StockNews.com lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

