11,678 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VOYA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Voya Financial Price Performance

NYSE:VOYA opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.79 and a 52 week high of $77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.77.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

