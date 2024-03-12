12,206 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,206 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Lyft by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lyft by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Lyft by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.95. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 11,867 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $186,193.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,090.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,905,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,219,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,345,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Logan Green sold 11,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $186,193.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,090.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,445 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,625 in the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

