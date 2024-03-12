128,116 Shares in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 128,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,348,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.30% of Globant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $216.39 on Tuesday. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.46 and a 200-day moving average of $212.87.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLOB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective (down previously from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

