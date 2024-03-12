1,291 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of RH by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,523 shares of company stock valued at $25,770,327. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH opened at $281.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.07. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.43.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

