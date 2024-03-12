1,434 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,481,000 after buying an additional 105,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after purchasing an additional 269,286 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $765.25.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $1,080.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 84.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $648.71 and its 200 day moving average is $405.47. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.25 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

