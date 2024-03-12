16,202 Shares in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,202 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of CBU stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $170,708.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,532 shares of company stock valued at $832,774. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

