20,404 Shares in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Special Opportunities Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 378,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 28,625 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

SPE stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

Special Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.0954 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 9.58%.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

