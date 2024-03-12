22,017 Shares in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,741,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:DISV opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

