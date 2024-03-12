24,958 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.07% of Landstar System at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 5.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $188.11 on Tuesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $208.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

