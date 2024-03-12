29,000 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 119.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Under Armour Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.