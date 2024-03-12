31,388 Shares in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,388 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of Cogent Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth $39,772,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 422.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after acquiring an additional 263,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 261,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $14,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $1,399,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,740,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,793,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $1,399,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,740,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,793,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,365. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $86.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average is $70.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 14.28%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

