3,179 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $222,895,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Edison International by 266.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,309,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,877 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Edison International by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,379 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,555,000 after purchasing an additional 946,430 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average is $67.18. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

